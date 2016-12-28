Kerevat National High ranking satisfies principal

KEREVAT National High School principal Ray Rieme Alo has expressed satisfaction over the school’s ranking in the country this year.

He said in Kokopo on Monday that the school’s achievement was due to its “best” management, student discipline and staff commitment.

The school received the academic excellence award in 2016.

Secretary for Education Dr Uke Kombra gave the award to the school last week in Port Moresby during the Grade 11 selections.

Alo said 156 secondary school principals had participated in the selections.

“Our success reflects three important areas; best management tactics, best student disciplinary strategies and hard working teachers,” Alo said.

“We acknowledge the secretary’s recognition and award. It is a boost for Kerevat to do more.

“We want to maintain the high level of academic performance in future. We appreciate the general education service division for its support.

“We also thank the high schools, secondary schools and international schools for trusting and giving Kerevat the best students.”

Alo thanked parents for allowing their children to enrol at the school.

“We are all limited but we praise God for the divine intervention in Kerevat,” he said.

Kerevat was reopened in March 2012, after classes were suspended for a year due to deteriorating infrastructure and serious disciplinary problems.

Like this: Like Loading...