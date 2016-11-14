Kerevat Primary gets four new classrooms

STUDENTS attending Kerevat Primary School in Gazelle, East New Britain, will now use four new classrooms after MP Malakai Tabar officially opened it last Thursday.

The classrooms are housed in one building and were funded by the district administration.

District administrator Rosemary Murure said the administration had allocated K500,000 for the project but the building cost K380,000.

The school had decided to use the balance (K120,000) on additional projects such as renovations on the school’s ablution blocks.

The school being one of the oldest in the district needed new classrooms to replace another four classrooms that had survived through decades.

The school had submitted a proposal to Tabar in 2014, seeking financial assistance for the project.

Department of Works was in charge of the project.

“People are here to stay for a long time. It is the Government’s responsibility to educate as many people as it can. This school has seen many students come through. It has greatly contributed to the development of this province and PNG,” Tabar said.

He said education was an important development tool.

“Societies in Papua New Guinea need more educated people who are able to behave responsibly and be productive,” he said.

