Key points that will lead to real change in PNG

PAPUA New Guinea will not change even if new leaders are elected to Parliament.

The country can only change if we remove “the State” and reinstate customary rights to land ownership.

Additionally, we should remove the concept of corporate personhood so that the rights of a person outweighs a corporate.

Lastly, we must change the political structure from oligarchy (liberalism) to socialism (communal) through a tribe-based system of political representation in Parliament.

At present, only 13 per cent of the country practises democracy.

It is not democracy when we have only 111 MPs representing 800 tribes.

Cyril Gare,Via email

