Kickboxers unhappy with management

KICKBOXING is one of the four sports asked by the Team Central management to find their own way to PNG Games in Kimbe.

With less than two weeks before the kickboxing competition starts on Nov 23, trainer Max Kanea and fighter representatives Koupa Paul Baule and Hebraham Hekari fronted up at The National to reveal their disappointment at the team management’s stance.

Kanea said it was quite disappointing news for the kickboxing team after all the players paid their affiliation fees.

He said he was aware of the financial crisis faced by many teams but Team Central should have told the team two or three months back to make their own way to the Games.

“Kickboxing, basketball (women), cricket and hockey were also dropped from Team Central,” Kanea said.

They called on all business houses in Central or the National Capital District to help them attend the PNG Games.

Kanea said they need a total of K10,000 to send a team of 11 boxers and officials to the games.

