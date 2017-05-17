Kickboxing, Muay Thai fights deferred

A 10-title kickboxing and Muay Thai tournament planned for May 25 at Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium in Port Moresby has been deferred to July 15.

Tournament coordinator and founder of the Bird of Paradise Promotion Bostany Elo confirmed the deferral, saying they lacked financial support to hire the venue and meet other administrative costs.

Elo is now calling on any interested business houses to support the tournament as it would be an historic event for PNG martial arts.

He said he was expecting five fighters from overseas in various world title fight divisions.

Elo said Rikson Yamo would fight an expatriate opponent in the 64.5kg division to defend his belt while Jonathan Tuhu would fight in the 66.8kg division in Muay Thai against an expatriate.

Elo himself will meet an expatriate fighter in the 69.5kg division.

