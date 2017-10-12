Kickboxing revival on

THE PNG Kickboxing Federation hosted its 16th national championships billed as the return of kickboxing at the National Sports Institute (NSI) in Goroka over the weekend.

The 16th national kickboxing championship title was won by Chimbu 2.

Federation president Stanley Nandex said he hoped the event could revive interest in the sport.

He said despite the challenges the sport faced over the past four years and having a new federation, would serve the code better.

He urged all associations, old and new members and their sponsors to work together for the development of kickboxing.

Sports Ministry representative Nel Yapa on behalf of vice-minister Wesley Raminai said commended the organisers for their efforts.

He said the kickboxing federation had a solid programme for next year which was part of the federation’s development objective to see the sport established in the provinces.

PNG Kickboxing Federation general-secretary Eddie Kavina thanked the Government, the association presidents, fighters and sponsors for making the championship a success.

