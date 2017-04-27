Kidney dialysis centre to be completed in two months

THE PNG Kidney Foundation’s new dialysis centre in Port Moresby is expected to be completed in two months’ time, general manager Khalik Untong says.

“Thank you so much to all our donors. Looking forward to serving more needy kidney failure patients who can’t afford to go for private haemodialysis treatment or can’t afford going for treatment overseas,” Untong said.

“The purchase of extra dialysis machines and training of more dialysis nurses will help the Department of Health to provide standard and quality haemodialysis treatment besides other programmes on the awareness of kidney diseases in Papua New Guinea.

“The ground floor will be designed to accommodate eight to 10 haemodialysis machines.

“The foundation will then be able to take in more kidney failure patients into our haemodialysis programme.

“Now we are operating our dialysis unit at the Port Moresby General Hospital, running a maximum of two machines capacity.”

He said after the renovation, installation and commissioning of the machines, they would then accommodate the patients at the hospital.

Like this: Like Loading...