Kidney foundation star to be knighted

THE founder and chairman of the Kidney Foundation, Martin Poh, will be given a knighthood on Queen’s Birthday on June 11, one of his staff members said yesterday.

The knighthood is for his services towards the care and treatment of kidney patients, particularly in the area of haemodialysis, an official says.

Kidney Foundation staff Nombe Moringi said the staff and Poh’s family and friends celebrated at a dinner.

“He initiated the haemodialysis service in PNG and giving free service to local Papua New Guineans in Port Moresby General Hospital.

“Martin Poh provides a charity health service to PNG citizens in terms of haemodialysis only on chronic kidney failure patients and not acute cases.”

Managing director Khalik Utong said the Kidney Foundation was established in 2009 and started accepting patients in July 2014 with the use of two dialysis machines.

He said that today they can provide dialysis treatment to eight patients at the same time. There is a long waiting list.

He said there have been 1203 dialysis treatments since February this year.

The services the foundation provides include dialysis treatment, consultations, kidney care, diet, care of fistula, kidney transplant workup for outpatients and referrals from other provincial hospitals.

Untong said they have recently bought 10 new dialysis machines and a new centre will open at 7-Mile, Port Moresby, this month.

