Kids suffer from hearing

MORE than 10 per cent of children in the country suffered from hearing problems because of dirty noses, a specialist says.

Dr Joseph Garap, the Ear, Nose and Throat cancer specialist at the Angau Memorial Hospital, said having a clean nose improved breathing and ensured clear communication and understanding through hearing.

He said parents must check and clean their children’s noses because they impacted their hearing ability.

“Many parents neglect their children’s health and this leads to hearing impediments which could affect the children’s learning abilities,” he said.

He said parents should train their children to blow their noses every time they had running nose instead of breathing back the mucus.

“Children experience hearing problems as their middle ear contains some form of unwanted substance that needs to be removed to make hearing clearer and understandable,” he said.

Garap explained that the ear and the nose shared the same cord carrying the nutrients to them.

So it is very important to clean the unwanted substances to avoid having a glue ear or middle ear effusion.

“Learning abilities of children can be affected if the mucus blocks the hearing passage. So I advise parents to take this issue seriously,” he said.

“Good listening capacity and performance in class depends on your healthiness so if you don’t hear well then you won’t learn well.”

