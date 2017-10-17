Kikori district to implement projects, says Haiveta

MAJOR project funding in the Kikori district will be given to the district to implement projects rather than hold by the provincial government, according to Gulf Governor Chris Haiveta.

Haiveta made the announcement on Friday at the Kikori district development authority (DDA) board swearing in.

“The light comes from Port Moresby to Kerema. After that, all there is total darkness. However, Kikori district is the largest producer of round logs in the country, it is the host district of the Papua LNG and carries the PNG LNG pipeline,” he said.

“We will now give funding that we allocate for project in Kikori back to Kikori district so the (Youth, Religion and Community Development) Minister (Soroi Eoe) can implement the projects.

“We would also try to tailor our development plan with that of Kikori district to see that some of the many projects that are needed to be done the district are carried out.

“Let me also say that there is nothing political about this.”

