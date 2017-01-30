Kikori seeks jail facilities

KIKORI MP Mark Maipakai urged the Government on Friday to establish a correctional facility under a tax credit agreement with companies like Oil Search Ltd.

Maipakai told Parliament during grievance debate that Gulf never had a correctional facility established.

The Kikori district had land available if such an important facility were to be built,” he said.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill told Maipakai during question time in Parliament to use the DSIP funds to roll out such services. However, Maipakai stressed that his district had been surviving solely on the DSIP funds.

“I have been surviving purely out of my DSIP funds to manage my affairs,” Maipakai said.

“Most monies are channelled through the government (Gulf).

“Put yourself in a situation where you don’t have a working relation.

“I hardly get the IDG (infrastructure development grants) funds.

“I want some tax credit scheme arrangement for a correctional facility for Gulf.

“If Kerema does not have land, Kikori has,” Maipakai said.

He further explained that the boats recently purchased for the district were not acquired through the DSIP.

