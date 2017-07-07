Kilakila Secondary School second term break extended

EDUCATION Secretary Dr Uke Kombra has announced a week’s extension of holidays for Kilakila Secondary School in Port Moresby as the school will be used for counting of votes in the elections.

He said due to the gazettal of Kilakila being a venue for counting by the Electoral Commission, term two holidays for the school would be extended by one week.

“All the other schools in the National Capital District and throughout the country, which come under the National Education System, must resume classes on Monday,” Kombra said.

“The Education Department regrets any inconveniences caused but assures parents and students that the school will make arrangements to cover up for the lost instructional hours in terms three and four.”

