Killer teen jailed for 12yrs

THE Waigani National Court has sentenced a juvenile to 12 years imprisonment after finding him guilty of killing a man in Port Moresby two years ago.

Justice Panuel Mogish ordered that the 17-year old boy must serve eight years, three months and five days at Bomana prison, after suspending two years, then deducting one year, eight months, three weeks and two days already served in custody.

Justice Mogish said juveniles who committed such offences must be punished the same way as adults to serve as a deterrent.

“Crimes committed by youths coupled with abuse of alcohol are rampant in the country,” he said.

Justice Mogish said juveniles should not hide behind the cloak of youthfulness and think that they could get away with committing serious crimes.

The court heard that during the early hours of Sept 5, 2015, the boy and the deceased were drinking alcohol with friends when a fight broke out.

The juvenile who was assaulted in the melee took out a knife to stab his attacker. But the man who later died tried to stop him. He was stabbed instead and died later at the Port Moresby General Hospital.

The juvenile pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter at the beginning of the trial when the indictment was read to him by the State prosecutor.

The State submitted that the offender did not intend to kill or cause grievous bodily harm to the deceased.

In determining the punishment, the court took into account the juvenile’s guilty plea, expression of remorse and that he was a juvenile when he committed the offence.

