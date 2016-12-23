Kilori keen to reclaim Isapea spot

By JACK AMI

FORMER Fassi Fern Bombers winger Pipi Kilori and Stanley Mairi are expected to link up with the Gulf Isapea for the 2017 Papua New Guinea National Rugby League’s Digicel Cup.

Both players, who are in good form after returning from Brisbane in the middle of the year, did not play in the local competition or Digicel Cup because the they were unregistered.

Kilori, 27, from Iokea village, Gulf, is a former Isapea winger and is keen on playing in the semi-professional competition.

Both have also scored tries for the Bombers in the Ipswich rugby league competition while on seasonal workers employment programme in Queensland.

The inclusion of the duo in the Isapea squad would boost the side’s 2017 campaign after making the finals for the first time last season.

With competition intense for spots in the Isapea as in other franchises, the pair are not expected to walk into starting spots but prove themselves in pre-season trials and other competitions.

Isapea are a young side, who have come of age this season qualifying for the finals in 2016 after finishing in fifth, their best finish to a season after claiming the wooden spoons in their previous seasons.

Mairi, 25, from Saroa village, Central, is a former forward for the Agmark Gurias but is expected to try to stay in Port Moresby for the new season.

Gulf Isapea chairman Jacob Ivaroa said that he was aware of both players but maintained they would have to impress selectors in trials.

