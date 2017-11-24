Kimbe 14-year-old bags silver in men’s darts singles

A 14-year-old student from the Mosa Primary School in West New Britain has bagged silver for his province in the men’s darts singles at the 7th BSP PNG Games.

Lionel Kamasa from Cape Gloucester and of Ulamona parentage won all his single matches before facing Team Central’s Ikau Garo in the medal playoffs.

In his quest to the medals playoff, Kamasa had to face the 2015/16 national singles champion Toka Ben of Team NCD.

The West New Britain lad upset the former champion to win the match 2-1and then took on the challenge against the current national singles champions Garo.

Kamasa lost to the national singles champion 3-1 and settled for silver as Garo, riding on his experience, easily won gold while Madang’s Morgan Wani won the bronze medal.

Young Kamasa is doing grade eight this year and is the third in the family of three siblings.

He told The National after the medal presentation that he started playing darts at the age of 12 at Mosa.

“Inspired by my dad Chris Kamasa, I saw that darts was a good sport so I joined in to take part. Through discipline and commitment one can achieve a goal he or she sets in life,” he said.

Dad Chris was proud of the son’s achievement and said the child was 10 years old when he formed the Medics Darts Club to take part in the Mosa Dart Association competition.

“When we started playing in the competition I saw the interest of the young fellow to learn the art of playing darts. Our entire household plays darts as we have dart boards in the house and his win is something special for our family.

“He has won many awards in the local competitions here in Kimbe and one time was named player of the tournament when he checked out with the highest score of 139 and won a golden arrow in the commodore’s cup.

