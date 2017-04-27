Kimbe Bay Hotel to be part of nursing school extension

THE West New Britain government has bought the Kimbe Bay Hotel to be converted into an extension of the School of Nursing in the province.

The project is valued at K4.7 million.

Provincial Health Authority chairman Dr Mathias Sapuri said it was funded by the West New Britain government for the nursing training programme in the province. The authority has started recruiting students for the nursing training programme.

The nurses will be employed by the PHA in rural health facilities and the Kimbe General Hospital.

The facility will serve as a training centre for skills upgrading, refresher courses and advance training, short courses, clinical workshops and small conferences.

He thanked Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, the provincial government and the people for supporting the nursing school.

“The front line of rural health care in West New Britain has been nurses over many years,” he said.

“Unfortunately this was neglected over the years and compounded by retirement and lack of further training.

“This will no doubt improve with the new nursing school.

“The provincial authority increased its staff strength from 580 to 878.

“Delivery of rural health by nurses, health workers and doctors carry a significant risk.

“Therefore, the board is looking at ways to increase safety, minimise risks and establish appropriate insurance cover for its staff.”

The nursing school will drive health services in the province.

Like this: Like Loading...