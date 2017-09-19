Kimbe celebrates Independence in unity

Kimbe in West New Britain held its Independence celebration in the spirit of unity on Saturday.

The day was filled with various events such as floats, a combined police and correctional service parade which was reviewed by Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, decorated bicycle rides around town and singsing groups.

Students marched from Kimbe Bay Hotel to the Independence Park for the celebration.

The park was filled with a sea of red, black and gold as the colourful celebration went late into the afternoon.

Before the celebration began, PNG Bible Church pastors from across the country who are attending a conference in Kimbe, prayed for God’s blessing for the province and the country.

In his Independence message, Muthuvel urged everyone to start focusing on positives to attract more positives because this was called the law of attraction.

Muthuvel said prayer was one of the most powerful tools to bring God’s blessing to our country.

