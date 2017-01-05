Kimbe positive

By ISAAC LIRI

WITH the 7th Papua New Guinea Games in Kimbe, West New Britain, two months away, host organising committee deputy chairman Dacca Wagai has assured teams and stakeholders that the province will be ready to host the event.

Wagai said the province has been looking forward to the Games since it was rescheduled from last year November to March, and with days counting down before the event, the HOC was 90 per cent prepared to deliver the event.

Wagai told The National this week that work had continued throughout the festive period to ensure all venues were ready for the March 4-18 Games.

Wagai confirmed that organisers, including the HOC, the WNB provincial government and the State, through the PNG Sports Foundation, had resolved the funding issues with contractor, Nivani Construction, and expect no hiccups in the remaining weeks leading up to the Games.

“We have settled the issues that were causing the delay and we expect them to complete work on time,” Wagai said referring to the delay in the completion of the San Remo Stadium in Kimbe, which will host the athletics competition, as well as the opening and closing ceremonies.

Nivani halted work late last year due to outstanding payments from the provincial government and the State.

According to Wagai, the WNB provincial government, the National Government and a few business houses had done their part in making funds available for the payment of contractors and other preparatory activities.

“The National Government has made funds available through the PNG Sports Foundation to solve our issues with contractors and continue with our preparations,” Wagai said.

“We also appreciate the support from a few business houses and we encourage others to come on board,” he said.

Wagai advised provincial teams preparing for the Games to work closely with the HOC to avoid problems. “By now, provincial teams should have their players and officials registered. We have been given extended time and there should be no excuses,” Wagai said.

The HOC secretariat expected all teams to continue consulting with them to ensure accommodation, transport and logistics were in order.

“I would also like to advise all teams to focus on their preparations and not to get caught up with worrying about the other issues.

“West New Britain will be ready.”

