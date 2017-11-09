Kimbe renames stadiums for 7th PNG Games

By HENRY MORABANG

THE West New Britain provincial executive council has decided to rebrand and upgrade the sporting ovals in the province to stadiums in preparation for the 7th BSP PNG Games in Kimbe next week.

The main stadium, San Remo Stadium which will host the opening and the closing ceremonies as well as some sports, has been renamed Muthuvel Stadium in honour of Governor Sasindran Muthuvel.

Muthuvel has been the driving force in ensuring West New Britain was ready to host the PNG Games after winning the Games bid four years ago.

Despite opposition, the provincial government believed that renaming the stadium was an appropriate move to acknowledge and thank Muthuvel for taking the PNG Games to the province.

Also the Kulungi Stadium has been renamed Sir Lucas Waka Stadium while Kimbe Rugby League Oval has been renamed Humprey Stadium.

Humprey is a long-time resident of Kimbe and has been one of the driving forces to see changes taking place in the West New Britain capital.

Kapore Stadium was named Peter Simogun Stadium while Hoskins Stadium to John Maneke Stadium.

According to PEC decision, the famous Independence Park is now called the Bernard Vogae Memorial Park.

The name changes are similar to the re-branding of main stadiums for the 2015 Pacific Games where the Taurama Aquatic Indoor Complex was known as BSP Indoor Complex while the Sir John Guise Indoor Stadium was the PNG Power Dome.

It is understood that the re-branding of the stadiums is to coincide with the PNG Games, and the PEC would decided after the even whether to revert to the old names.

