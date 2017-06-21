Kimisopa must not talk about becoming the PM

THE current sitting member for Goroka Bire Kimisopa must not talk about becoming the next prime minister.

He has done nothing for the district of Goroka.

He still need to clear the air as to where he has parked all the millions of kina over the past five years.

Despite being a high qualified account by qualification, he has done nothing on the ground.

How could such a person talk about getting the top post if he doesn’t know how to look after his people?

By delivering services the people who gave him the mandate.

You explain to the people of Goroka where all the millions of kina is expanded.

Worried Apo

Goroka

Like this: Like Loading...