Kina Bank opens first branch

By MARK HAIHUIE

PRIME Minister Peter O’Neill yesterday opened the first Kina Bank branch at the Vision City Mega Mall.

The opening ceremony was witnessed by Bank of PNG governor Loi Bakani, outgoing Kina Group chairman Sir Rabbie Namaliu, the bank’s board members and staff.

Kina Group chief executive officer Syd Yates said the opening showed the bank’s commitment to the county and its people. It aimed to be conducive to customers.

Yates said the branch aimed to facilitate greater interactions with customers while also catering for transactions.

“At Kina, helping customers improve their circumstances is vital for the business. And I have continued to reinforce the importance of embracing a customer-focused culture across the business,” Yates said

“As you can see, this branch has been designed with our customers’ needs in mind so it is easier for them to talk to our staff.

“It’s less about transactions, though you can still do them here and more about interactions with our customer’s one on one.

“Importantly, the launching of this new branch today highlights Kina’s ongoing commitment to PNG and its people.”

The branch also has an EsiLoan and Wealth Management desk with 15 staff to serve customers.

Yates said the bank had plans to expand the branch format across the country so that it was closer to its customers.

