The king of the airwaves is no more

By ISAAC LIRI

THE pleasant sound from gospel group P2UIF and a choir group from the Misima community complemented the funeral service of Late Roger Hau’ofa.

Performing song titled “You are the King” Master of Ceremony Valentine Kambori referred to the P2UIF song as one of the favourite tunes late Roger Hau’ofa played on radio.

Hundreds gathered at the Sir John Guise Indoor Complex in Port Moresby on Friday March 10 to witness the state funeral of a great man who spent most of his life contributing to nation-building through his field in the media as a journalist and broadcaster.

Prime Minister Peter O’Neill, Governor Powes Parkop, Moresby South MP Justin Tkatchenko and other significant figures all turned up to farewell to the man with the great voice, a man well versed on pressing issues and who could get the best out of interviewees on his talkback radio program, and someone who loved golden oldies music.

Tears of sorrow and joy filled the atmosphere as late Roger’s daughter Michelle expressed the family’s gratitude to all that supported late Roger during his long period of illness and those who were part of the great man’s life.

Prime Minister O’Neill saluted him, describing him as a man loved by many and one of the great communicators of our time.

“His voice was so distinct, he spoke for all of our people, for all of our leaders, for nearly half a century, and as an interviewer, he was one of the best.

O’Neill referred to him as a great analyser in terms of national issues, a great investigator who could separate facts from fake and ensured listeners knew the truth.

“He was fair to the people and the leaders. During his career, he played a major role in most of our country’s important events, from elections to natural disasters and other events that impacted the lives of many.

“Roger’s broadcast and the words he delivered must be achieved for future generations and young journalists coming up must look at the examples he set and continue to meet those professional standards he set.

“The media freedom that is enjoyed today is because of people like Roger, he used words to defend people’s rights and shared vital information that kept our communities and people well informed,” O’Neill said.

Whilst the transformation of our society from traditional to modern rolled on, Roger was on top of the change, using his occupation to become the much-needed middle man who would carve a way forward and dispense the information to the masses in a way they could understand.

NCD Governor Powes Parkop remembered Roger as a champion and a humble friend to people from different walks of life.

“A lot of people in PNG will have a testimony on how he has touched their lives and although he may leave us, his legacy will remain in the years to come,” Parkop said.

Roger was born in PNG of full blood Tongan parents who served as Methodist missionaries on Misima in the 1940s.

“I am sure many will agree with me by saying that Roger is a true Papua New Guinean, even though his blood is Tongan, his heart is truly Papua New Guinean, and I can proudly say that he is more than Papua New Guinean than some of us.”

“Some of us just take it for granted that we are Papua New Guinean, and we don’t celebrate our country like he does, and we don’t honour our country like he does.”

“On radio he greeted everybody in their native tongue (tokples), how many Papua New Guineans can do that? That was the nature of this great man who left us,” Parkop said.

He spoke of him as a man who had a wide range of knowledge on topics of national interest from politics to environment and many more, and a Christian who was always true to his faith “One time I asked him, how do you know a lot about issues that affect our country, you do your research? He humbly replied that, “I leave it to the Lord.’ He was true to the nation and most importantly true to his faith,” Parkop added.

In recent times PNG has lost great media commentators and journalists in the likes of Oseah Philemon, Susuve Laumea and now Roger.

O’Neill said they were passionate for communication which shaped them to become important figures that will be remembered for a long time yet.

Chief Executive Officer of FM 100 John Mong revealed that the radio station’s talkback show will be now called the Roger Hau’ofa show to commemorate the contribution of the man also known as the King of the airwaves in PNG.

Late Roger passed away at the age of 73 from kidney complications. He is buried at his wife Pauline’s Iare village in Central. He is survived by Pauline, their nine children, twenty-two grandchildren and one great-granddaughter.

Like this: Like Loading...