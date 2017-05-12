‘King’ Wally to be special guest

By ISAAC LIRI

AUSTRALIAN and Queensland Origin great Wally Lewis will be the special guest speaker at the SP Sports Awards on May 27.

The organising committee made the announcement yesterday in Port Moresby as they released the finalists for the 11 categories.

PNGOC deputy secretary-general Andrew Lepani said Lewis would arrive a day before the event and his presence would add significance to the event given his stature in the game.

“The thing that is going make the presentation night extra-special this year is the Lewis,” Lepani said.

“Lewis is no stranger to PNG and as a rugby league-mad nation, most fans would know who he is, his exploits as player for the Queensland Maroons and for Australia.

Rugby league fans also know him as the ‘King’ and he has been recognised as an immortal and inducted into the Australian Sports Hall of Fame.”

In accepting the invitation, Lewis recorded a video message that was shown at the press conference.

Lewis, 57, greeted the country and its sports fans and said he was looking forward to visiting the country and speaking at the SP Awards.

Lepani said despite retiring from rugby league in the early 1990s, Lewis had been part of the sport in the ensuing years, particularly in a media and broadcasting role.

“Given his fame as a rugby league icon, Lewis’ presence will add prestige to the awards night.”

