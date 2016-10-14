Kiosk’s service demanding

By Memo Hauke

THE Grace Link Catering, a locally-owned kiosk at the Jackson domestic airport arrival area, is one of the demanding catering services at the airport.

Owner Talisa Ando said they started off with a K2000 capital.

“We had to make do with what we had. Little by little as profit came in, we added more things,” Ando said.

“Now the shop is in full swing.

“We registered the company in 2013 and applied through the National Airport Corporation and got this place on a contract basis.

“For three years, we have been doing business here.”

She said 12 per cent of revenue went to the National Airport Corporation for the renting of the place monthly.

“The balance is used to buy stock and for savings,” she said.

“We chose the company name Grace, because we minister grace to people through our food

“Our food is blessed through prayer before preparing (so that) it will bless and touch peoples’ lives when they eat.

“My husband is a minister for the Indigenous Ministry Link Australia.

He travels in and out of Australia preaching the word of God to indigenous Australians.

“We want to do the same for local peo

