Kirriwom called back to bench

By DEMAS TIEN

Justice Nicholas Kirriwom has been reappointed to the bench of the National and Supreme Courts for another 10 years.

Kirriwom’s reappointment by the Judicial and Legal Services Commission, was made at its meeting of April 19.

Judicial and Legal Services Commission chairman Ano Pala announced the reappointment of Justice Kirriwom, saying it was to allow for continuous stability in delivering justice services to the people.

Justice Kirriwom was first appointed to the bench in 1997 for a period of 10 years.

He consistently served on the bench till his 10-year period was up in 2007.

He was reappointed in 2007 for another 10 years which lapsed this year and was reappointed on April 19.

Pala said Justice Kirriwom possessed the required experience and was reappointed on his own merits.

Pala said the commission was satisfied that he (Justice Kirriwom) fulfilled the requirement for judicial reappointment.

He congratulated Justice Kirriwom on his reappointment.

Justice Kirriwom was officially sworn in on Thursday by Governor-General Bob Dadae, in the presence of the Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia and other judges.

Justice Kirriwom, the resident judge of the Wewak National Court, will serve his third term as a judge of the National and Supreme Courts.

The judiciary now has a total of 34 permanent judges, excluding Justice Don Sawong who resigned, and five acting judges.

