Kitchen staff undergo training

Seven kitchen hands at Wafi-Golpu project camp mess in Morobe are currently undergoing training in catering, bakery, food safety, hospitality, and occupational health and safety.

The hands-on training is facilitated by catering and camp services contractorNational Catering Services (NCS).

NCS Wafi-Golpu site manager Casper Auro said it was important to up skill employees to improve quality of services to meet clients’ demand.

“NCS has an established training department dedicated to delivering foundation learning skills in literacy and numeracy, trade skills in cookery and bakery, hospitality and accommodation services, and business management skills. Integrated into each are workplace health and safety units,” Auro said.

They were trained on preparing salad dishes by NCS trainer Paul Basil, last Sunday.

Basil said each successful trainee would be certified with a statement of attainment that is recognised by Asia-Pacific Training Centre.

Like this: Like Loading...