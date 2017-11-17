Kiwi Ferns thrash Canada in women’s WC opener

SYDNEY: New Zealand opened their women’s rugby league World Cup campaign with a 50-4 demolition of Canada in Sydney.

The Kiwi Ferns were scratchy in yesterday’s first half, however found their groove after the break, running in nine tries to one at Southern Cross Group Stadium.

Back-rower Teuila Fotu-Moala was a standout, pulling off a string of thunderous tackles which left her opposition rocked before crossing for a second-half double.

Canada were valiant in the first half, holding New Zealand to a 16-4 lead at the break.

However, the Ravens, with a side composed predominantly of Rugby Sevens players, simply couldn’t sustain the onslaught from the three-time world champions.

After the resumption, Lileta Maumau and Krystal Murray barged over within three minutes to break Canada’s back and open the flood gates.

From there, it was a procession of tries with Teuila Fotu-Moala and Apii Nicholls-Pualau also running in four-pointers.

The tone was set in the third minute when winger Honey Hireme strolled over to make if 4-0.

The Canadians hit back when hooker Barbara Waddell dived over from dummy-half, but went down struggling. – NRL.com

