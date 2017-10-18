KK Rabbitohs win U21 title

THE Kela Kambara Rabbitohs beat the K-2 Brothers 7-0 to claim the Tari Rugby League Under-21 title last Sunday.

Coach Ray Azzimbah said his side had kept their composure and managed to grab their opportunities when they presented themselves.

The match was attended by a crowd of at least 2000 and was the curtain-raiser to the A grade grand final which saw the K-2 Brothers grab a 2-1 win over the Strickland Riders.

The Rabbitohs led 1-0 at halftime thanks to a Luke Togola field goal.

In the second half, centre Fenny Bloki crashed over and Togola added the extras to given them more than a converted try lead.

Azzimbah thanked his players and the club’s fans for backing them in their quest to defend the title they won last year.

