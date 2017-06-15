KMHL yet to appoint a managing director

THE Kumul Mineral Holdings Limited (KMHL) is yet to appoint a managing director following the departure of Thomas Abe in February to be the Kumul Consolidated Holdings managing director.

KMHL chairman Peter Graham told The National that Arunava Basu, a non-executive director, had been acting as managing director.

“At this time a permanent managing director has not been appointed and as chairman, I am handling enquiries relating to KMHL Francis Lola has been appointed company secretary,” Graham said.

KMHL was launched last July as the successor to the Petromin Holdings Limited.

The State entity was established under the government’s Kumul Agenda.

Graham had previously told The National that KMHL was solely responsible for holding the State’s interests in the mining sector – whether held directly or through other entities or agencies.

KMHL has the right, but not the obligation, to exercise the State’s rights of participation in all future mining projects in Papua New Guiena.

KMHL sees a role to promote industry investment and help facilitate resolution of any issues with the Government seen as slowing project developments.

“The national executive council has approved the 2017 Plan for KMHL,” he said.

“KMHL will focus on cleaning up and consolidating its asset base and preparing to participate in future mining projects such as Wafi-Golpu and Frieda River.

“The State’s equity in Ok Tedi Mining Limited, Bougainville Copper Limited and Highlands Pacific Limited will transfer to KMHL.

“Petromin’s remaining petroleum interest in KMHL will be transferred to KPHL or divested.

“KMHL interest in the Nautilus Solwara 1 project will be carefully managed to limit any financial impact of project delays.”

Like this: Like Loading...