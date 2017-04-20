Knight’s conviction review dismissed

THE Waigani National Court has dismissed a case filed by Manus MP Ronny Knight seeking to review his conviction for misconduct in public and dismissal from office.

Justice Colin Makail upheld the decision by the Leadership Tribunals saying there was a manipulation, abuse of powers and redirection of funds on the part of Knight to purchase a vessel intended to transport people and goods around the many islands in Manus.

The court heard that Knight misled, withheld and failed to disclose relevant information during a joint district planning and budget priority committee (JDP&BPC) meeting on Feb 22, 2013, to help them make an informed decision to the purchase the vessel mv Trader Star.

The information that was not put to the attention of the JDP&BPC members was an additional cost of K180,670 for the maintenance and repair of the vessel, and engagement of a third party to facilitate the purchase of the vessel.

“In my view, the information about the additional cost was vital for the plaintiff as the sponsor of the proposal to put before the members to consider.

Justice Makail stressed that leaders subjected to the Leadership Code were expected to conduct themselves in public and their official and private lives without bringing them into disrepute or demean their offices.

The court found that the Manus District spent a total of K2,680,670 to purchase the 26-year old vessel which was described by the Leadership Tribunal as “unseaworthy and not a purchase for value”.

Knight’s lawyer Greg Egan argued last April that Knight was denied a fair hearing and natural justice because the Leadership Tribunal failed to consider his evidence.

The court ruled yesterday that the decision of the Leadership Tribunal was not biased nor was Knight denied a fair hearing.

