Know the actual number of people in PNG

AS a Papua New Guinean, I would like to express my anger to the PNG’s common roll.

The total number of people living in PNG was seven million, but actually, it has changed drastically over the years.

Like some of us who are 18, won’t have the chance to vote this year, because we were overlooked and our names are not written in the common roll.

In addition the total number of Papua New Guineas living today must have increased to nine million, who knows, because, there’s an inefficiency in carrying out census in the country.

To have a free, fair and safe election the government must, first things first, know the actual number of people in the country.

Dr inthemaking…

Mickeyjames

Like this: Like Loading...