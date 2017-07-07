Know your roles, duties: EC tells scrutineers

Reports by ELIZABETH VUVU

ELECTORAL Commissioner Patilias Gamato appealed to scrutineers of candidates to understand their responsibilities properly when observing counting and not try to manipulate election officials.

Disputes will not be entertained, Gamato said.

He made the stand when responding to reports of scrutineers trying to intimidate election officials.

Gamato said scrutineers represented candidates by law and were appointed by the Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission.

“They are like the eyes and mouthpiece of candidates, but sometimes they tend to take over the roles of the presiding officers and try to make decisions and many times there are reports of influence or manipulation everywhere in the country,” Gamato said.

The commissioner said their role was to only observe and ensure the process was done properly but they could not go in and manipulate the work of the presiding officer, returning officer or assistant returning officer.

“As we enter counting, scrutineers must know their responsibilities and demarcation, they must stop at a certain limit and the responsibility to count belongs to the returning officer who will

manage the counting process,” he said.

“The Papua New Guinea Electoral Commission will not accept any dispute.

“If there is any dispute in the counting process, those disputes will be noted and will be left to the court of disputed returns.

“It is very important to allow the counting process to take its course.

“After counting, if someone is aggrieved, they are entitled to go to the court of disputed returns with their evidence and file papers in court.”

Gamato was not able to say the number of cases that was likely to up in the court of disputed returns.

He said in 2012, 110 disputes went to court, but most were thrown out.”

