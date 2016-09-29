‘Knowing HIV status helps people make informed choices’

KNOWING one’s HIV status is important because it will help people make informed choices, a social worker says.

Major Michael Dengi, a social worker from the Salvation Army HIV/AIDS prevention programme, led a team to Bulolo last weekend to carry out HIV awareness and provide free testing and counselling.

Dengi said PNG had the highest rate of HIV/AIDS cases in the Pacific.

“This is a cause for concern for every one of us,” Dengi said.

“People must make it their business to know their HIV status to make informed decisions.”

Dengi said PNG would be like some African nation in terms of AIDS deaths if the sexually active population failed to take testing.

“We come all the way to Bulolo because we wanted to make this service easily available to the people,” he said.

Grace Moro, another Salvation Army social worker, said Morobe had the second highest number of HIV recorded cases in the country.

Moro said Bulolo and Menyamya districts had high prevalence rates due to the economic activities around the areas.

“We had to come here purposely because there are no HIV/AIDS testing facilities nearby,” Moro said.

“At our Lae office, we receive clients from Bulolo and Menyamya who had to travel all the way to Lae to access the services we provide.”

Moro urged sexually-active people to seek voluntary HIV testing to find out their status.

She said anti-retroviral treatment (ART) drugs, rapid HIV testing, confirmation testing and other sexually-transmitted infection tests were conducted free at their clinic on Shanghai Street in Lae.

