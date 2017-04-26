Knowledge incomplete without character: Silva

KNOWLEDGE gained through education is incomplete without a person having good character, Vice-Chancellor of the Institute of Business Studies University Edward Silva says.

“We bring good character into account by building values. The IBSU has eight values, these are to have integrity, be innovative, excellence, accountability, responsiveness, collaboration respect and service,” Silva said.

He made the comments on Friday at a graduation at the Mt Eriama campus outside Port Moresby.

“You have a great responsibility towards your country. In terms of resources, your country is ranked in the top 20, but these resources will be utilised by human resources,” he said.

“Human resources need to be developed and built and that is possible through education. Please take your country forward.”

Silva said the institute began in 1989 and was recognised by the Government as a university.

He also thanked the Southern Cross University in Australia for helping the university reach international standards.

