Knowledge needs to be shared

AS service providers in the public and private sectors, we should be willing and able to pass on our skills, knowledge and experience to others and not keep them to ourselves.

As the saying goes, “The graveyard is the richest place on earth . . . all because someone was too afraid to take that first step, keep with the problem, or determined to carry our their dream.”

The onus is on the seniors and so-called old dogs in the profession to think and act maturely and to pass on knowledge to junior staff to help them fulfil our dreams and wishes.

As someone who has recently joined the public service I am saddened to see senior officers working in isolation and seemingly willing to take their knowledge, experience and wisdom to the grave where they will remain forever.

Those senior officers should remember that we don’t own the system; we are only part of it and we are only custodians of the chairs and desks we occupy.

There will come a time when we will be asked to vacate those chairs and desks and move on. When that happens, what do we leave behind?

Jimmy Kontualie

9-Mile, Swamp, NCD

