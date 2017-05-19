Koboni, Dockers face off in POM AFL main game

AN interesting fixture is on the cards in tomorrow’s round 4 Esi Loan Port Moresby AFL main clash between Koboni and Dockers.

Both teams began the season on a winning note and they have been impressive in their past three games.

They both will be taking their unbeaten records to the Colts Oval for tomorrow’s 3pm showdown.

Both teams play quality big-match football and there will be opportunities across the field for the forward lines.

Koboni boasts the bulk of the Port Moresby-based PNG Mosquitoes in Paul Philip, Max Lavai, David Topeni, John James and Alphonse Jambarufo giving them a formidable look.

That array of talent will get able support from young guns Chris Mong, Andrew Lai, Lai Lai, Geve Ali, Wilfred Dorigori, Heni Vele, Lam Eddie and Francis “Stil Kar” Brown to keep Koboni on the front foot.

The Dockers’ Mosquitoes trio Emmanuel Tupia, Laurie Logo and Clyde Pulah will be well supported by Wesley Yuwi, Archie Mai (former Kokofas) and Chrijen Amona (former Koboni) and if they keep the ball in hand and contest well through centre field where they have slight advantage in the air, they will not be embarrassed.

The trio are also powerful long kickers and if they play deep into their forward line with long driving kicks, they could wear out the Koboni defence.

The final result is anybody’s guess and the team that maintains possession and makes every kick count should have the final laugh.

Fixtures: Sat, May 20 – W Koboni v Cats, Bombers v Cats, Koboni v Dockers; Sun, May 21 – W Kokofas v Dockers, Defence v Hawks, Kokofas v Eagles.

