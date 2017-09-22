Koboni, Dockers face off

IT is a toss-up between Dockers and Koboni when the two meet in the Port Moresby AFL qualifying final at the Colts Oval on Sunday.

Both teams will be vying to get the nod for the first grand final spot and the winner at this stage remains unpredictable with both teams equally matched in skill and talent.

The Demons (Koboni), who finished second after the regular season will be eager to atone for the missed opportunity last year when they were knocked off finals by the Bomana Cats.

They have performed better and maintained consistency this year with the bulk of the PNG Mosquitoes on their side including captain John James Lavai, his brother Max, Brendan Beno, Greg Aki, Paul Philip, David Topeni, Major Alphonse and Douglas Lai Jr.

They look formidable in structure with a lot of support play likely to come from Francis Brown, Chris Mong, Andrew Lai, Alu Tokau, Nason Benjamin, Lailai Ila Jr, Michael Maka, Joseph Singura and Joseph Ila.

The Dockers, who also failed to make the cut in last year’s finals, have led the competition throughout the season and claimed the minor premiership to assert themselves as the team to beat in this year’s finals.

Mosquitoes trio Emmanuel Tupia, Laurie Logo and Clyde Pulah have been their mainstays all year round.

The trio are renowned for their long-range kicking and if they are allowed to play deep they could easily wear down the Koboni defence.

The trio should receive able assistance across the paddock from Archie Levou Mai Jr, Wesley Yuwi, Colin Slim, Chrijen Amona, Richard Rawali, Mal Avia, Kawai Akaru, Hosea Wartovo and Jason Logi.

Earlier on Sunday, the West Eagles should prove too strong for a depleted Cats who will miss the services of key ball-winners Kelly Kaugla and Jackson Nawi who are on stints with AFL clubs on the Gold Coast and Melbourne respectively.

In the women’s finals tomorrow, premiers Koboni should edge out the Gerehu Magpies in the qualifying final while the Cats with talented Flames goal-kicker Valerie Mai at the helm should have too much ability for Dockers in the elimination final.

In the men’s reserve grade matches, Dockers should beat West Eagles in the qualifying final while in the elimination final, champions Defence Hawks should prevail over the Oilmin Kokofas .

Fixtures: Sat, Sept 23 – Women QF Koboni v Magpies, EF Cats v Dockers, Reserve Grade QF Eagles v Dockers; Sun, Sept 24 – Reserve Grade EF Hawks v Kokofas, A Grade West Eagles v Cats, EF Dockers v Koboni, QF Dockers v Koboni.

Like this: Like Loading...