Koboni earn early grand final berth

CONCEPT Koboni turned on a superb second-half performance to outclass the Lamana Dockers by 31 points in the Port Moresby AFL qualifying final at the Colts Oval on Sunday.

The Demons’ stunning 8.12 (60) to 3.11 (29) win earned them the first grand final berth while the Dockers get a second chance when they take on the Bomana Cats in the preliminary final this weekend.

The Cats sneaked through with a lucky one-point win over the West Eagles 8.2 (50) to 7.7(49) in the elimination final in the earlier match on Sunday. In the women’s qualifying final, reigning premiers Koboni walloped Gerehu Magpies 8.7 (55) to 3.1 (19) in the qualifying final for an early grand final berth while the Dockers smashed the Bomana Cats 11.4 (70) to 5.4 (34) in the elimination final.

In the reserve grade matches, the Dockers walked over the Eagles 6.7 (43) to 3.2 (20) in the qualifying final for an early grand final spot while Oilmin Kokofas knocked out reigning premiers Defence Hawks 4.5 (29) to 4.4 (28).

The Koboni-Dockers match never got into the thick of things until the third quarter when the Demons kicked four goals and three behinds against the wind to keep the wharfies offshore.

The scores prior to the Demons’ third quarter onslaught were 1.5 (11) to 1.4 (10) with the Dockers up by a point at half time.

The Dockers started the match with the wind behind them in the first quarter but all their set shots from Robert Kogens, Gary Kele and Mal Avia within range went astray for three behinds while the Demons scored one behind.

