Koboni hold off Eagles in AFL

By MELTON PAIS

KOBONI started the Port Moresby AFL season with an impressive 10.13 (73) to 5.7 (37) win over the West Eagles at Colts Oval on Saturday.

The round one senior grade fixture saw a tough opening quarter, with West New Briton Eagles taking a slim 1.5 (11) to 1.2 (8) lead on a heavy surface.

In the second-quarter, Koboni who were last year’s most improved side, out-scored the Eagles with two goals and three behinds to West’s two majors and a behind to trail by a point at halftime — 3.6 (24) to 3.5 (23).

Koboni put in a big third-quarter effort that returned 22 points (3 goals, 4 behinds) to the Eagles’ single major.

The fourth frame saw more of the same, with Koboni closing out the contest with 28 points (4 goals, 4 behinds) while the Eagles could only manage a goal and behind.

AFL PNG senior football operations manager Rex Leka said involving 10 men’s A-grade, 10 reserve grade and five women’s teams and completing all the games was a good start to the season.

“We had a positive start to our premiership, with all divisions completing their matches at Colts Oval over the weekend,” Leka said.

“Hopefully we can maintain the good start to the season in the next round.”

In the women’s game on Saturday, Gerehu Magpies thrashed Bomana Cats 7.5 (47) to 0.0 (0). In the reserve grade match on, Bomana Cats got the better of the Gordon Kokofas, beating them 6.5 (41) to 6.1 (37).

