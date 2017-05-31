Koboni slip downhill in capital AFL

KOBONI suffered back-to-back AFL losses on the weekend to slide down to third spot on the competition points ladder.

The 2015 premiers copped their second loss in a row at the hands of the spirited Bomana Cats 7.7(49) to 6.7(43) on at the Colts Oval on Sunday.

Their first loss was inflicted by the in-form Dockers, who proved too strong and won the match 7.5 (47) to 4.8(32).

The Dockers continued their winning run to maintain their unbeaten record intact on Saturday with a tight win over Oilmin Kokofas 5.5.35 to 4.7.31.

In Sunday’s main clash, Koboni played second fiddle to the spirited Bomana Cats and allowed the youthful De La Salle Secondary School players to dominate contest from start to finish for a narrow six points victory.

Cats and Dockers remain unbeaten after five rounds of matches and head the competition ladder on 20 points apiece.

Like this: Like Loading...