Koboni, West rekindle old rivalry

KOBONI and West rekindle an old AFL rivalry that goes back to the sport’s hey days when they face off in the Port Moresby senior grade clash at the Colts Oval on Sunday.

Both sides dominated the Port Moresby scene in the 1980s and ’90s having contested and won more premierships

Their clash on Sunday will surely evoke memories of bygone years with the magnitude of support likely to be intense from both camps.

The Eagles were more than remarkable in their impressive 90-point demolition of the Gerehu Magpies last week but they will find Koboni a different kettle of fish to contend with.

The Demons on the other hand were far from impressive against the Oilmin Kokofas last week but they came away with a hard-fought 15-point win and this should start them off as favourites. In another interesting clash tomorrow, the Kokofas look set to steamroll the Bomana Cats in the grand final replay to restore their lost pride while the Central Bombers should have no problems disposing off the Defence Hawks in tomorrow’s midday clash.

In Sunday’s main game, competition the Lamana Dockers will have it easy over an out-of-form Gerehu Magpies.

In the women’s matches, the Cats should claw the Kokofas tomorrow while Koboni should find the Magpies a tough nut to crack on Sunday.

