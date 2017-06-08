Koiari people suffering without basic services

THE writer Koiari for Box 33 (Friday, May 26, 2017) did not conduct a thorough research before boasting about how best his MP has delivered since taking the seat from a by- election.

Where is your proof in terms of delivering basic services to bush Koiaris?

If you visit the Koiari Local Level Government ward areas you will hardly see or feel the presence of at least a government funded basic services, especially up in the Mt Koiari areas.

Mt Koiari people rely on overseas aid, church and other donors, especially for villages located right on the Kokoda trail. Other villages located beside the track suffer from lack of basic services.

Legoea Duna

Koiari for New Leader

