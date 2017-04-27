Koim withdraws appeal

By DEMAS TIEN

INVESTIGATION Task Force Sweep (ITFS) chairman Sam Koim has withdrawn an appeal he filed challenging a Cabinet decision to disband ITFS in 2014.

Koim said he had faced administrative difficulties in pursuing the appeal and running the office as there had been no funding from the Government to the run the office over the last three years.

A three-man bench Supreme Court comprising Chief Justice Sir Salamo Injia, Justice Allan David and Justice Terrence Higgins granted leave to Koim yesterday to withdraw the appeal.

The court, however, refused to grant an order sought by Koim to have the investigation files in ITFS’ custody transferred to relevant authorities, which included the Ombudsman Commission and Internal Revenue Commission, because he was concerned about the integrity of the files.

The court also discharged an interim stay order made on Feb 15 to stay a decision of the national court that upheld the Cabinet’s decision to disband ITFS.

The decision of the court meant that ITFS was no longer in existence.

The court ruled that the files, excluding files of criminal allegations, be transferred to the interim office of anti-corruption to be headed by retired judge Graham Ellis to continue with the investigations.

The court ruled that the files containing investigations of criminal allegations be transferred to the police to deal with it.

Sir Salamo said the court could not disturb the decision made by the National Executive Council.

He said in future if any person was unsatisfied with the management of investigation files at the interim office of anti-corruption, he or she would have to file a fresh case at the national court to challenge the mismanagement of the files. Koim told journalists outside court that it was a tough decision to withdraw the appeal after three years of legal battles.

He said it was because it was “practically difficult” for him and his officers to survive as there was no funding to run the office.

He said the power was on the hands of the people to correct Cabinet’s decision through the elections by electing right leaders to represent them in parliament.

Lawyer Tiffany Twivey, representing the National Executive Council, appreciated the court’s ruling, saying it was a victory for the rule of law, particularly on the separation of powers.

