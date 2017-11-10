Koki fish market a success story

By HELEN TARAWA in Vietnam

THE fish market in Koki, Port Moresby, is setting a standard for fishermen to grow their operations and contribute to the economy, Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (Apec) Minister Justin Tkatchenko says.

Tkatchenko said the market turned over around K70,000 a day, with about 100 sellers earning around K1000 each from their catches.

“The fish market is a success,” he said.

“These are things that our people wait for the government to start for them. We need to do it better.”

He said his attendance at Apec in Vietnam was a learning journey to ensure Papua New Guinea would organise the next event in 2018 well.

“Any problems will paint a bad picture in the media. We have got to be smart about it,” he said.

“Look at what we are doing with sports – a catalyst of what can be achieved when we get it right – the Rugby League World Cup and Intra Super Cup and how we are moving these things forward.

“For me it’s to ensure that we get it right. It is not about individuals but our country making it work for the long-term economic benefit of PNG.

“Whether you are betel nut seller or a small business holder or big entrepreneur, it is just giving our people the opportunity to do something positive.”

