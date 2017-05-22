Kokoda is so popular, locals and porters deserve better

KOKODA has been used as a brand for marketing purposes.

Certain private companies, individuals and entities are using Kokoda as an investment alternative for benefits that are unknown to the indigenous people alone the track.

For instance, in 2011 an aviation company Kokoda as one of its marketing, which helped them with monetary benefits but that not flow down to people alone the track.

Just last month, another aviation company branded one of its fleets as Kokoda for its marketing purpose and has offered special fares for tourists who wish to walk the track.

Are these helping the indigenous people alone the track in one way or the other?

We all know that Kokoda is one of the leading tourist attraction for the country and its tourism industry, however, are the benefits earned directly solving the problems of basic services alone the track for the indigenous people?

For example, a group of tourist who wishes to walk the track

will make use of the special fares that this particular company is offering, but when they actually set foot on the ground to walk, all their cargos in kilos are loaded onto human trucks (porters) who took charge of their cargoes for two solid week over the rugged terrains until they reach the 95km mark.

By the time they reach the Kokoda station, some of these porters suffer from body aches with long term effects.

On the other hand, the tourist who enjoyed special fares with this particular company from overseas to Port Moresby, walked the track empty handed with only their water bottles on hand all the way through the track that is very rough and rugged.

Most of these porters are not paid well by the local tour operators – receiving lousy K600 and K700.

These wages will never cater for the long term effects of caring cargo loads.

Tourists come, walk the track, go back and enjoy living in their developed cities while the porters and indigenous people along track continue living with no proper basic services in existence were they can benefit from.

Can the Kokoda Track Authority tell the people why Kokoda has been used for gains that are not directly beneficial to the indigenous people along the track?

Legoea Duna (Eagle)

Concerned Koiarian

