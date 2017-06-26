Kokoda trek a walk for HIV

TWENTY people from Australia

living with HIV, their relatives, friends and members of the HIV Foundation are celebrating the completion of eight days on the Kokoda Track.

It was an initiative of the HIV Foundation Queensland under the Kokoda+Stronger Than You Think project which raises awareness and reduces stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV/Aids.

Team leader Ji Wallace, who is HIV-positive and a silver medallist at the Sydney Olympics, proposed the project two years ago to the HIV Foundation Queensland.

He is grateful for the support from both countries.

Joining the team was HIV advocate Carol Hapin.

Wallace said: “With a lot of work, we can change the attitude of the community.

“It may not happen overnight but we have the power within us to change.”

He said PNG and Australia shared a special bond since the colonial era and the Kokoda.

Track was a special place for Australians.

He, therefore, picked the track to raise awareness in society about the stigma and discrimination against people living with HIV.

The team conducted HIV awareness along the track and were surprised to find that many villagers did not know about HIV.

Hapin said the partnership was vital in getting people involved to address the stigma and discrimination and understand those with HIV.

HIV Queensland Foundation board member Penny Kenchingston said the board didn’t hesitate to support the project because it was in line with the Queensland HIV strategy.

It includes a whole population awareness, health promotion, stigma and discrimination.

Health Department HIV and STI manager Dr Nick Dala congratulated the team for completing the track and the foundation for its initiative.

Dala said the department was working with partners to develop the new HIV Strategy (2018-2022) which would also deal with trans-gender, men who have sex with men, gays, lesbians and sex workers.

“The new strategy has always asked for Igat Hope and members of PLHIV to be involved in making that new strategy work,” he said.

“It is sellable, doable and measurable.

“We can’t be having a grand kind of plan where we invest and we don’t achieve results.”

He said having signed the UN Political Declaration and Commitment 2011 and reaffirmed the commitment in 2014, PNG would join the rest of the world in reaching the 90, 90, 90 targets.

“We have to test 90 people living with HIV,” he said.

“Of those who test positive, 90 per cent must go for treatment.

“And those who are on treatment, 90 per cent must have a viral suppressed virus in the body so they don’t transmit to other people.

“In doing so, they are resting their immune system and recover.”

Australian High Commission official Jacqueline Hebert said Australia would continue its strong partnership with PNG for better health outcomes.

The team proposed to raise more funds to make it an annual event and get more people from both countries involved.

