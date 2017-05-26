Kokofas to face tough challenge from Dockers

DEFENDING champions Oilmin Kokofas will face a stiff test in their round four Port Moresby Esi Loan AFL clash against a spirited Dockers outfit at the Colts Oval tomorrow.

The Lizards have been struggling to find their 2016 premiership form and the pressure will be on them to get back into their winning mood.

The pressure will be even more intense without key ball-winner Archie Mai Junior, who will be lining up with the Dockers to face his old team-mates.

Young Hapeo Bobogi, David Yogomin and Ila brothers Caleb and Steven will be on hand to ensure Mai is kept at bay without a ball-run across the paddock.

The Lizards have been their own worst enemies in their past few matches, with inconsistency and inaccuracy costing them but if they get the basic things right, they should put Dockers under extreme pressure.

The Dockers will be going into this clash with plenty of confidence after an emphatic 15-points victory over Koboni last week.

Senior AFL Fixtures: Sat – Eagles v Defence, Oilmin Kokofas v Dockers; Sun, May 28 – Bombers v Magpies, Koboni v Cats.

