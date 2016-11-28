Kokofas outmuscle Cats for maiden city AFL flag

THE Gordon Kokofas finally got a monkey off their backs when they beat the Bomana Cats 6.6 (42) to 2.3 (15) to claim their first Port Moresby AFL premiership.

The 2016 decider on Saturday at the Colts Oval saw a decent crowd of footy faithfuls see the Oilmin-backed Kokofas squeeze the life out of a lacklustre Bomana side.

One AFL stalwart described it best when he said: “It was probably best that the Kokofas got it. They’ve been trying for years. They deserved it.”

The Cats under-sized ruck men and runners on the egde just could not punch their way out of their half and put any pressure on the Kokofas who would not be denied.

