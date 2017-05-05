Kokofas search for first win

THE Port Moresby 2017 Esi Loan AFL competition gets into the third round of matches this weekend with Gordon Kokofas getting into a great deal of pressure to win their first match of the season.

The pressure will be massive against the ever-improving Central Bombers in the main match at the Colts Oval on Sunday.

The Kokofas have been their own worst enemies in their past two matches with high level of inconsistency and inaccuracy in the forward line.

If the Kokofas can get into the reality of things and do all the basic things right, they should get the final laugh.

The Bombers will go into this clash with plenty of confidence after making an impressive start to the season. Papua New Guinea Mosquitoes spearhead and former Koboni star Amua Pirika, pictured, will be the focal point of attack for the Bombers and if he maintains his composure in the goal mouth the Gereka boys should roast the lizards for dinner.

In the earlier match on Sunday last year’s losing grand finalists Bomana Cats will start as favourites to continue their winning run at the expense of West Eagles.

In tomorrow’s matches Dockers should maintain their winning form against Defence Hawks while Koboni will have no problems upsetting Gerehu Magpies. In the women’s matches Gerehu Magpies should hold off a strong challenge from Koboni tomorrow while Bomana Cats should prevail over Kokofas on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the 2017 AFL Mt Hagen junior schools competition grand final is on tomorrow at Tarangau Primary School oval.

In related news, Lutheran Day Primary School in Madang got their first introductory lesson in AFL yesterday.

Northern development regional manager Daniel Meli and development officer Ananias Onea will be running Niukick programmes in schools around Madang for two weeks. The programme was funded by the Australian Government and the AFL.

