Kokomo 9s to identify PNG talent in Australia

THE best of Papua New Guinea rugby league talent in Australia is set to come together for the Kokomos Nines tournament on September 24.

Queensland PNG Rugby League president Tom Adamson says the concept which started in 2014 has picked up over the last year to be a significant event for people of PNG decent living in the state.

“For the third year running we’re happy to be hosting 10 of the hottest PNG Rugby League nines teams in Australia, competing for championship honours and A$5000 (K10,000) in cash.

“If last year’s tournament is anything to go by we are about to be treated to some fast and furious nines football.”

The tournament kicks off at 9am on Saturday, Sept 24, at Bill Norris Oval, Boundary Road, Beenleigh, Queensland, Australia.

Last year’s champions, CDMC will return in attempt to make it back-to-back titles.

The CDMC team includes former Kumuls Steve Franciscus, pictured, and Trevor Exton.

It also includes the exciting Wickham brothers, Eli and Shawn who have both had extensive representative careers.

Last year’s Player of the Carnival, Anthony Hoepper, will also feature in their campaign for a repeat victory.

The 2015 runners-up, Masailes, will be campaigning to go one better this year.They are young team whose flashy and flamboyant play nearly upset the more experienced CDMC, going try for try in the final, and only losing by a few points.

The player to watch for the team is Willie Malala, who was the top try-scorer for the 2015 Kokomos 9s event.

New team, Logan Central, captained by Joey Seeto, features former Kumul Josh Damen.

This team also includes PNG World Cup Touch player, Ryan Endihipa and Kokomos representatives Zeb Samuels and Terence Baupua. Jonathon Kent, former U20s Canberra Raiders player, is the vice-captain.

Another new entrant, West Papua Warriors, are coming from PNG to take part in the nines tournament.

The Warriors are captained by Simbu Lions forward Tala Kami.

Teams: Pool A – West Papua Warriors, O’Wan Titans, Mek Brothers, Hiritano Jets, CDMC; Pool B – Logan Central, Red Dust, Logan, Tamioks, Masailes.

